Agent: 'Gonalons to Roma is done'

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons will join Roma and undergo a medical on Monday, confirmed his agent, after a €5m deal with Olympique Lyonnais.

“I can confirm that it’s all done for Gonalons to Roma, I think for €5m,” agent Frederic Guerra told LaRoma24.it.

“We should arrive in the Capital on Sunday and the medical is expected on Monday. The player will sign a four-year contract.”

Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium and Sportitalia all reported the same figures this evening.

It’ll be a €5m transfer with wages worth €2.7m per year (including bonuses) to June 2021.

The 28-year-old midfielder spent his entire career at Lyon.