Karsdorp is new Roma 'train'

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp thanked Kevin Strootman for helping him choose Roma, explained why he’s nicknamed ‘The Train’ and sent a message to fans.

The full-back completed his transfer from Feyenoord today for €14m plus €5m in bonuses.

“My first impression has definitely been good. I came here for three days with some friends about six months ago and I really loved the city. I've been here for a couple of days now,” Karsdorp told Roma TV and asroma.com.

“Kevin [Strootman] has told me lots about it. I can't wait to get started. I was on holiday in Mykonos when Kevin sent me a couple of messages to say I could call him or write if there was anything I wanted to know about the club so I did.

"He said I can count on him for anything I need. That's very important for me. I don't speak Italian and my English isn't that good either so it's great that I'll be able to communicate with Kevin right from the start of the season.

“I used to play as an attacking midfielder until the age of 18 or 19 then I switched to right-back with a licence to get forward. As for my best attributes, I'm strong and fast and I have a decent shot on me. I can improve the defensive side of my game, though.

“I've been playing in this position for three years and I'm still learning but getting better all the time. In any case, I'm at my best going forward.

“I try not to model myself on anyone and just focus on myself because everyone plays the game differently. I play differently myself from one game to another, although I try to be as consistent as possible.

“In any case, I don't want to emulate anyone. My own style is different because I've switched from attacking midfield to full-back.

“Sometimes I carry the ball out of defence and charge up the wing flying past opponents, so people started calling me 'steam train'. I think I'm pretty fast – that's why they call me 'the train'!”

Giallorossi fans will remember there was another full-back at the Olimpico nicknamed after a train – ‘Il Pendolino’ Marcos Cafu.

“Moving to Roma is a big step forward. My first target is to play as much as possible and hopefully I'll be able to do that. Football is the same everywhere.

“I've just left Feyenoord, who will be back in the Champions League next season for the first time in a few years. It's important for me that Roma will be playing in it too because I want to see how I measure up against the best. It's always been one of my targets and I can't wait.

“I love the fans. They're so important because they can really spur you on to do better and better. I've spent my whole career at Feyenoord but now I'm here, full of enthusiasm and looking to realise my dreams. I know I've still got lots of room for improvement and I hope to become a better player here.

“I'd like to end with my first words in Italian: FORZA ROMA!!!”