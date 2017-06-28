Conti and Spinazzola on the move

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are ready to part with both Andrea Conti (towards Milan) and Leonardo Spinazzola (back to Juventus early), having found replacements.

The Orobici had a sensational season, finishing fourth in Serie A and qualifying for the Europa League after over 40 years.

This made many of their young players hot property on the transfer market and Coach Gian Piero Gasperini seems to have accepted their departure.

Sky Sport Italia claim Milan will meet with Atalanta tomorrow to perhaps finalise the deal for right-back Conti.

They should eventually reach an agreement for around €25m.

Conti can now leave, as today Thomas Foket underwent a medical following his arrival from KAA Gent.

Atalanta will also lose their left-back, because Juventus asked to get Spinazzola back early from his two-season loan, where he’d effectively replace Chelsea-bound Alex Sandro.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Bergamo boys are finally ready to let him go because they’ve found his heir in the form of Fabio Eguelfi from Inter.

The 22-year-old spent this season on loan at Pro Vercelli and has experience at Prato, Savona and Cremonese.

Eguelfi had been linked with Sampdoria in the move for Milan Skriniar, but Inter look set to sell him to Atalanta instead.