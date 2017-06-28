Borini 'happy to be here' for Milan

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Borini is “happy to be here” as he arrived for his Milan medical ahead of a €6m move from Sunderland.

The striker flew in from his vacation in Ibiza this evening and will undergo a medical tomorrow.

It’s reported the clubs agreed terms to sign the 26-year-old for around €6m (£5.3m).

“I’m happy to be here,” he told reporters at Milan’s Malpensa Airport.

He was accompanied by team manager Andrea Romeo and is expected to have his medical tomorrow morning.

Borini made 26 Premier League appearances last season, scoring twice as Sunderland finished bottom of the table.

The striker, who can also play on either flank, has played for Chelsea, Roma and Liverpool, with a career total of 36 goals in 166 games.