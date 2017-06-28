Conti: 'Milan dream come true'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti confirmed Atalanta and Milan “will meet tomorrow to reach an agreement. The Rossoneri would be a dream come true.”

The full-back arrived back in Italy today with the rest of the Under-21 squad following their semi-final elimination at the hands of Spain.

“Milan is a possibility and as soon as it became an option, I decided to go for Milan. We’ll see what happens,” Conti told MilanNews.it.

“I know that the two clubs will meet tomorrow to reach an agreement. The Rossoneri would be a dream come true.

“It’s not fair to say that the transfer market affected our performances, because we had a good Euros. I will always be grateful to Atalanta. I also thank (Italy Under-21 Coach Gigi) Di Biagio for always believing in me.”

Another Italy Under-21 European Championship star could yet walk away from Milan this summer.

“I hope that he remains at Milan with me. It’s disappointing to see the chaos that has been created around him. He’s only 18 years old and doesn’t deserve the many nasty things said about him.”