Official: Lucas Evangelista to Estoril

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially loaned out Brazilian midfielder Lucas Evangelista to Estoril Praia.

The 22-year-old managed only six Serie A appearances this season, but did contribute an assist.

He was signed from Sao Paulo in 2014 for €4m and already had a six-month loan spell at Panathinaikos in 2016.

The creative midfielder moves to Estoril on a one-season loan.