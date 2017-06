Chievo seek out Maczynski

By Football Italia staff

Chievo are making a bid for Poland international midfielder Krzysztof Maczynski of Wisla Krakow.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Flying Donkeys have set their sights on the 30-year-old.

He will be out of contract in June 2018 and reportedly turned down an offer worth €0.3m from Legia Warsaw.

This season Maczynski contributed two goals and six assists in 35 competitive games for Wisla Krakow.

He has 24 senior caps for Poland, scoring one goal.