Inter drop Nastasic interest

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly given up their pursuit of Matija Nastasic, put off by Schalke’s €20m asking price.

The Nerazzurri had been tracking the 24-year-old and been in talks with his agent Fali Ramadani.

However, according to sources in Germany, Schalke 04 wanted €20m.

This is considered far too high for the defender, who Schalke signed from Manchester City for €9.5m in the summer of 2015.