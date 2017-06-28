Spal get Felipe and Viviani

By Football Italia staff

Newly-promoted Spal have deals for Udinese defender Dias Felipe and Hellas Verona midfielder Federico Viviani.

It was already reported by Sky Sport Italia today that centre-back Felipe would join for €1m.

The minnows have also seemingly secured an agreement for Viviani, the 25-year-old who spent this season on loan at Bologna.

Viviani came up through the Roma academy, playing for the likes of Padova, Pescara and Latina.

This term, he scored two goals with two assists in 17 Serie A games for Bologna.