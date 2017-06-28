Rulli 'wants to play regularly'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli seem to have found their new goalkeeper, as Geronimo Rulli has reportedly accepted the role of understudy to Pepe Reina, but that’s not what his father says.

The situation took a step forward today after President Aurelio De Laurentiis said they “can’t always renew” contracts, so Reina’s deal will be allowed to run down to June 2018.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Rulli has now accepted the status of benchwarmer supporting Reina, at least for one season.

The Argentine is at Real Sociedad, but Manchester City have a buy-back clause, so Napoli are offering €17-18m to the Premier League club.

This doesn’t entirely chime with the comments made by Omar Rulli, the goalkeeper’s father, to contra-ataque.it.

“It would be wonderful for him to play for Napoli. All we Argentines know what it means to wear that jersey and defend it in a stadium like the San Paolo.

“But Gero wants to play as a starter, because there’s the World Cup next year and I don’t know how that could go if he had to contend the shirt with Reina.

“Gero is good friends with Duvan Zapata, who took him to the San Paolo a couple of times to see Napoli play. He has been clear with Manchester City, he wants to play regularly because in a year he can go to the World Cup.

“Manchester City promised him that he’d play in the FA Cup, but that’s not enough.”