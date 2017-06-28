Chelsea not behind Manolas snub

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are not the club intercepting Kostas Manolas to Zenit, according to Sky Sport Italia, so the Russians will wait until Saturday for the Roma defender.

Manolas was due to undergo a medical this morning at Rome’s Villa Stuart clinic, but he didn’t turn up, plunging the entire transfer into doubt.

The clubs had agreed a fee worth €35m including bonuses, though it was rumoured the Greek defender pulled out because he was waiting for news from Chelsea.

However, Sky Sport Italia claim that Antonio Conte’s club are not going for Manolas, instead focusing their attention on Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich.

In turn, Sportitalia suggest Zenit will wait until Saturday for Manolas to make up his mind or they will look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Leandro Paredes has accepted a move to Zenit St Petersburg and will undergo a medical over the next few days.