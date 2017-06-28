Milan keep Kjaer on ice

By Football Italia staff

Milan have chosen Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer, though he can only arrive when they’ve sold some of their other players.

Sky Sport Italia claim that Danish international Kjaer has been ‘booked’ for a future deal later on this summer.

The deal can be done after they have found solutions for Gabriel Paletta (close to Torino), Cristian Zapata and Rodrigo Ely.

Kjaer is no stranger to Serie A, as the 28-year-old already played for Palermo and Roma.

He was in Sicily from 2008-10, then after a spell at Wolfsburg returned to Italy for Roma for 2011-12.