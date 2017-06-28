NEWS
Wednesday June 28 2017
Trabzonspor-Boca fight for Medel
By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel is in a transfer tug-of-war, as Inter accept a €5m Trabzonspor offer, but the Chile international wants Boca Juniors.

The midfielder turns 30 next month and his current contract expires in June 2018.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Trabzonspor have made a proposal worth €5m and Inter accepted that fee.

They now need to agree personal terms with Medel, but Boca Juniors are known to be in negotiations too.

Medel already played for Boca from August 2009 to January 2011 and ‘liked’ comments regarding the Argentine club on social media today.

Fenerbahce have also been linked with Medel in recent weeks.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies