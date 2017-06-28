Trabzonspor-Boca fight for Medel

By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel is in a transfer tug-of-war, as Inter accept a €5m Trabzonspor offer, but the Chile international wants Boca Juniors.

The midfielder turns 30 next month and his current contract expires in June 2018.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Trabzonspor have made a proposal worth €5m and Inter accepted that fee.

They now need to agree personal terms with Medel, but Boca Juniors are known to be in negotiations too.

Medel already played for Boca from August 2009 to January 2011 and ‘liked’ comments regarding the Argentine club on social media today.

Fenerbahce have also been linked with Medel in recent weeks.