Lazio approach Iran's Azmoun

By Football Italia staff

Lazio lost out on Fabio Borini to Milan, but have Rostov’s Iran international striker Sardar Azmoun in their sights.

The Aquile had been in advanced negotiations with Sunderland, but in the end Borini opted for Milan and arrived today, preparing for tomorrow’s medical.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Lazio have already found an alternative in the form of Azmoun.

The 22-year-old is only under contract until June 2018 and has been in Russia since January 2013 for Rubin Kazan and then Rostov.

This season he scored 12 goals with three assists in 41 competitive games for Rostov, while he has 19 goals in 26 senior caps for Iran.