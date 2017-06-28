Premier League options for Ranocchia

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia could return to England for Huddersfield or West Bromwich Albion after his Hull City spell.

The centre-back spent the last six months on loan at Hull and scored two goals with two assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

There’s no place for him at San Siro and the 29-year-old seems to have more offers from England than Italy.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the proposals on the table right now are from Huddersfield and West Bromwich Albion.

It had also been reported that Watford were an option, since they appointed ex-Hull manager Marco Silva.