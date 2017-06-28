Donnarumma's Real Madrid plan?

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma will sign a new contract with Milan, but include a clause allowing him to leave for Real Madrid in 2018, claim Cadena Cope.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper initially refused an extension worth €5m per year, but over the weekend opened the door to a change of heart.

His agent, Mino Raiola, also stated that they would discuss the situation with Milan after the European Under-21 Championship.

However, according to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope, the plan is still to leave San Siro in the summer of 2018.

It’s reported the Rossoneri contract would include a release clause at not too high a figure, allowing Donnarumma to make the move to Real Madrid.

Milan had previously refused to discuss putting in a release clause and certainly not one linked to Champions League qualification, which had also been mentioned.