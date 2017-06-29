Milan meeting for Donnarumma tomorrow?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan could hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss Gianluigi Donnarumma’s renewal.

The goalkeeper initially rejected a new contract with the Rossoneri, but there have been indications in recent days that he will reconsider.

According to La Stampa, sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and CEO Marco Fassone could meet with Enzo Raiola, Mino Raiola and Donnarumma’s parents tomorrow.

The Diavolo are proposing €4.5m plus bonuses per season, but agent Mino Raiola is still pushing for a release clause in the event the new owners don’t return the club to the top in Italy and Europe.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all asked for information about the player, but there have been no concrete approaches so far.

However, the newspaper believes Madrid have cooled their interest after Donnarumma’s poor showing at the Under-21 European Championships.