Klose: ‘Inzaghi doing great job’

By Football Italia staff

Former Lazio striker Miroslav Klose says Simone Inzaghi “is doing a great job” with his former side.

The Biancocelesti finished fifth in 2016-17 to qualify for next season’s Europa League, and the former German international has been following their progress.

“Of course I still follow the team, I look out for their results,” Klose told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m in touch with some of my former teammates like Lucas [Biglia] and Senad [Lulic]. I’m always a fan.

“The season was good, very good, Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job.

“I’ve been back in Rome three or four times, but I didn’t manage to get to the stadium.”