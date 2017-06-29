NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Klose: ‘Inzaghi doing great job’
By Football Italia staff

Former Lazio striker Miroslav Klose says Simone Inzaghi “is doing a great job” with his former side.

The Biancocelesti finished fifth in 2016-17 to qualify for next season’s Europa League, and the former German international has been following their progress.

“Of course I still follow the team, I look out for their results,” Klose told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I’m in touch with some of my former teammates like Lucas [Biglia] and Senad [Lulic]. I’m always a fan.

“The season was good, very good, Simone Inzaghi is doing a great job.

“I’ve been back in Rome three or four times, but I didn’t manage to get to the stadium.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies