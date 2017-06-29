Deulofeu wants Serie A return

By Football Italia staff

Reports in England claim Gerard Deulofeu has rejected a return to Barcelona, as he wants Milan or Juventus.

The Everton winger spent the second half of last season on loan with the Rossoneri, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Having sold him to the Toffees, Barça retain a €12m buyback clause on the 23-year-old, and it was expected they’d activate it this summer.

However, the Daily Mail is reporting that Deulofeu wants guaranteed playing time, and is therefore not keen to return to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana would be barred from selling him on again this summer, so he’d have to oust Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Neymar from the side.

A return to the Diavolo is a logical option, but the Mail reports that Juve have also expressed interest in signing Deulofeu.