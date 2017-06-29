NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Skriniar having Inter medical
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria defender Milan Skriniar is currently taking his Inter medicals, according to reports.

The Slovakian centre-back has been moving closer to signing for the Nerazzurri in recent days, though his agent warned a deal isn’t quite done.

It’s believed Samp have accepted a bid of €18m plus Gianluca Caprari, and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website believes Skriniar is currently having a medical.

Following the tests, the Beneamata will meet with the defender’s agent to finalise the terms of the contract which Skriniar will sign.

Sampdoria signed him for just €1m from Zilina in January 2016, so the proposed deal would represent an enormous profit.

