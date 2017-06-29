On This Day: Italy reach Euro 2000 final

By Football Italia staff

On this day in 2000, a heroic display from Francesco Toldo helped 10-man Italy reach the European Championship final.

Having seen off Romania in the quarter-finals, the Azzurri faced a rampant Netherlands in the semis.

The Dutch had thrashed Yugoslavia 6-1 in the previous round, and things got off to the worst possible start for Dino Zoff’s men when Gianluca Zambrotta received his marching orders on 34 minutes.

Just four minutes after Zambrotta’s second yellow card, Alessandro Nesta fouled Patrick Kluivert in the box to hand the Oranje a penalty.

Frank de Boer stepped up to take the spot kick, but Toldo plunged to his left to beat the ball away and keep the scores level.

Alessandro Del Piero and Stefano Fiore both went close, despite Italy’s numerical disadvantage, but Mark Iuliano fouled Edgar Davids and gave away another penalty.

This time Patrick Kluivert stepped up, but the striker could only smash the ball off the upright.

Despite playing the majority of the 120 minutes with an extra man, the Dutch couldn't break Italy down and the game went to penalties.

Once again faced with De Boer in the shootout, Toldo managed to save the defender’s effort with his legs after Luigi Di Biagio had scored the first penalty.

Future Milan and Lazio centre-back Jaap Stam skied his effort, with Gianluca Pessotto and Francesco Totti both scoring, the latter with a Panenka effort.

Kluivert atoned for his miss in 90 minutes and Paolo Madlini failed from the spot, so the match came down to Paul Bosvelt.

The Feyenoord midfielder’s kick wasn’t bad, but Toldo guessed right, getting a strong hand to it to send Italy to the final.

Read more about Italy at Euro 2000 here, and relive Toldo’s tournament here.