Borini passes Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini has passed his Milan medical, and is now heading to the club’s headquarters to sign his contract.

The former Roma man flew in to Italy last night to complete his move to the Rossoneri, and was subjected to medical tests this morning.

Now Sky Italia is reporting that he easily passed the medical, and is now heading to Casa Milan to sign his contract.

Borini is expected to join in a deal worth a total €6m, though it may be structured as a loan with obligation to buy.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 26 Premier League appearances as the Black Cats were relegated last season.

His best goalscoring return was a loan spell with Roma, where he scored nine goals in 24 Serie A games, and 10 in all competitions.

image via acmilan.com