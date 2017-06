Lazio to sign Marusic

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have reportedly secured a deal for Oostende forward Adam Marušić, who will have his medical tomorrow.

A Montenegrin international who plays on the right, the 24-year-old was born in Belgrade and began his career with Vozdovac.

According to Il Messaggero, the Biancocelesti have a deal in place with both Marušić and his club, and he’ll have a medical in Rome tomorrow.

Following the exams he will sign a five-year contract before joining Simone Inzaghi’s squad for pre-season.