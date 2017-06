Napoli rejected for Mario Rui

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly rejected Napoli’s first official offer for full-back Mario Rui.

The Portuguese worked with Maurizio Sarri at Empoli, and has agreed a deal with the Partenopei.

While the Giallorossi consider him surplus to requirements, they’re looking to recoup as much as possible from his sale and Radio Crc reports that the first offer has been rejected.

Napoli are believed to have bid €7m plus another €2.5m in bonuses, while the Lupi want at least €2m more up-front.