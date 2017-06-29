Roma give Manolas obligation

By Football Italia staff

Roma have given Kostas Manolas an ultimatum, reports suggest: either accept Zenit St Petersburg or stay.

The Greek defender had been in talks with the Russian club for several days, with a medical scheduled for yesterday.

However, the centre-back never turned up amid a dispute over wages, and there have been fears the deal could collapse entirely.

Now SportMediaset is reporting that the Lupi have warned Manolas they won’t sell him elsewhere, so it’s Zenit or nothing.

The two clubs have agreed a deal worth €30-€35m, while Leandro Paredes is also set to join Roberto Mancini’s side.