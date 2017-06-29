Karsdorp needs knee surgery

By Football Italia staff

Rick Karsdorp reportedly needs minor knee surgery, but he’ll be available for Roma’s pre-season tour of the USA.

The full-back officially joined the Giallorossi from Feyenoord yesterday, for €14m plus another €5m in bonuses.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is reporting that the Dutchman needs an operation, and will go under the knife on Monday.

Karsdorp has an issue with his meniscus, which the Lupi already knew about, and he’ll be out for around two or three weeks.

However, he will be fit to return to the squad for Roma’s pre-season tour, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.