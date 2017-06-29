NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Ferrero: 'Torreira bids rejected'
By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero warned he has “turned down an offer from Roma for Lucas Torreira and we’ll reject others if they arrive.”

The 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has been in Italy since January 2014 for Pescara and then Samp.

“Marco Giampaolo can relax, because I guaranteed him that Torreira is not for sale,” Ferrero told Il Secolo XIX newspaper.

“We already turned down an offer from Roma for Torreira and we’ll reject others if they arrive.

“Let people therefore stop saying that Samp sell everyone, because we’re building a strong squad.”

Among others, Torreira had been linked with Lazio and Milan.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies