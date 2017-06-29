Ferrero: 'Torreira bids rejected'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero warned he has “turned down an offer from Roma for Lucas Torreira and we’ll reject others if they arrive.”

The 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has been in Italy since January 2014 for Pescara and then Samp.

“Marco Giampaolo can relax, because I guaranteed him that Torreira is not for sale,” Ferrero told Il Secolo XIX newspaper.

“We already turned down an offer from Roma for Torreira and we’ll reject others if they arrive.

“Let people therefore stop saying that Samp sell everyone, because we’re building a strong squad.”

Among others, Torreira had been linked with Lazio and Milan.