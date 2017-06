Cagliari buy Inter's Miangue

By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly sold Senna Miangue to Cagliari, but retained a buy-back clause for €10m.

The 20-year-old left-back had spent the last six months on loan in Sardinia, making four Serie A appearances.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Cagliari are ready to pay €3.5m for the Belgium Under-21 international.

However, Inter included a clause allowing them to buy him back at any point over the next three years for €10m.