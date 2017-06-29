Real Sociedad: 'Rulli won't leave'

By Football Italia staff

Real Sociedad warn that “Manchester City will not activate” their buy-back clause for Napoli target Geronimo Rulli.

The goalkeeper has emerged as the prime target to act as understudy to and eventually replace Pepe Reina.

However, so far the Partenopei have been negotiating directly with Manchester City, who still have a clause in the sale allowing his return.

“From what I know, Manchester City will not activate the option to buy him back,” Real Sociedad director of sport Diego De Luca told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“We’ve never had contact with Napoli. Next season, Rulli will be the Real Sociedad goalkeeper.”