Roma offer €15m for Dolberg

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly made the first €15m offer to Ajax for striker Kasper Dolberg, but the asking price is a minimum of €20m.

The 19-year-old Danish international scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 48 competitive games for Ajax this season.

According to Mediaset Premium, the Giallorossi today presented the first formal proposal for the centre-forward.

The offer on the table is €15m, so not too far from the Ajax asking price of €20m.

Dolberg was effectively the replacement for Arkadiusz Milik when he moved to Napoli a year ago.

Yesterday, Dolberg’s agent confirmed he “would find it very difficult to say no to a great club like Roma.”