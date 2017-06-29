Fiorentina go for Eysseric

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are close to a deal for Nice creative midfielder Valentin Eysseric for €5m plus bonuses, claim Sportitalia.

The 25-year-old can play in a variety of supporting roles behind a main striker on the right, left or centre.

According to Sportitalia pundit Alfredo Pedullà, the Viola have offered €5m plus performance-related bonuses.

The price-tag is relatively low, as his current contract is due to expire in June 2018.

This season he contributed four goals and eight assists in 33 competitive appearances for OGC Nice.