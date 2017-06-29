Report: Zenit drop Manolas, Inter in?

By Football Italia staff

Zenit have abandoned their bid for Roma defender Kostas Manolas after he snubbed a medical, claim reports, so Inter are reviving their offer.

The centre-back was all booked in for a medical on Wednesday morning, but did not turn up at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

It was rumoured he wanted the wages to be paid in Euros and not Roubles, but this was seen as something of an excuse to hide interest from other clubs.

According to Sportitalia, Zenit St Petersburg were so irritated by his behaviour that they have decided to retract their proposal.

Roma had hoped to pick up €35m from his sale, but it could open the door for Inter to make a new bid.

Luciano Spalletti had wanted Antonio Rudiger to follow him to San Siro, but Manolas would also fit the bill.

“I think Manolas could become a concrete option for Inter,” Armando Izzo’s agent Paolo Palermo told Radio CRC.

Chelsea had also been interested, but appear to have turned their attention elsewhere.

However, there were also reports today that Roma told Manolas he would either sign for Zenit or stay at the Stadio Olimpico.