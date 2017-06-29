NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Marusic: 'Lazio a top club'
By Football Italia staff

Montenegro international Adam Marusic has arrived for his Lazio medical and is “very happy to be here, as Lazio are a top club.”

He flew in from Belgrade to complete his transfer from KV Oostende.

“Forza Lazio! I am very happy to be here. I feel very, very good,” he told reporters at Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

“Lazio are a top club and I hope to play as many games as possible.”

The 24-year-old is due for a medical tomorrow before signing the five-year contract.

He plays primarily as a right-sided attacking winger, but can also work on the left or at right-back.

