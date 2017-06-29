NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Inter bid over €60m for Nainggolan
By Football Italia staff

Inter are reportedly offering €60m plus bonuses for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, in addition to wages close to €7.5m, claim Telelombardia.

The Nerazzurri have long been chasing Nainggolan, but even more so since they hired ex-Giallorossi Coach Luciano Spalletti.

Roma have thus far been adamant that the Belgium international is not for sale.

According to Telelombardia this evening, Inter offered €60m plus performance-related bonuses.

The player would receive a contract worth €5.5m with another €2m in bonuses.

Mediaset Premium, on the other hand, see the salary as €4.5m per year plus bonuses.

If Roma were to part with Nainggolan, it’d be for no less than €70m, but this Inter proposal comes closer than Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal have in the past.

