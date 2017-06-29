Report: Skriniar signs for Inter

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar has signed for Inter this evening, claim Sky Sport Italia, with Sampdoria receiving €18m and Gianluca Caprari.

The 22-year-old Slovakia international underwent his medical today and Caprari arrived in Genoa to have his tests with Samp doctors.

Agent Karol Csonto had a lengthy meeting with Nerazzurri directors and pen was reportedly put to paper this evening.

Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio insists the deal was completed and an announcement is imminent.

This would be the first new signing for Inter since new Coach Luciano Spalletti was appointed.

It’s a big profit for Samp, who only bought centre-back Skriniar a year ago for €1m from MSK Zilina.