Thursday June 29 2017
Milan loan Plizzari to Ternana
By Football Italia staff

Milan are expected to send teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari to Serie B side Ternana.

Sportitalia claim there was a successful meeting today between representatives of the two clubs.

Plizzari is 17 years old and is already tipped to follow in Gianluigi Donnarumma’s footsteps.

He has caps at Under-19 and Under-20 levels, despite not turning 18 until March 2018.

Plizzari saved two penalties in the shoot-out during the Under-20 World Cup earlier this month.

His current contract is due to expire next summer, but Plizzari will extend the deal before he is loaned out.

