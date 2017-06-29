Nice won't give Dalbert discount

By Football Italia staff

Nice have told Inter and Roma they must pay the full €30m release clause to get full-back Dalbert, it’s reported.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Nerazzurri were informed there will be no negotiation or discount for Dalbert.

The 23-year-old left-back, who can also play in a more advanced role on that wing, is under contract until June 2021.

Inter and Roma have both been linked, but OGC Nice warn Dalbert won’t be allowed to leave for less than his €30m clause.

He arrived from Vitoria Guimaraes a year ago for €2m and contributed four assists in 38 competitive games.