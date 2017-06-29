Dimarco set for Sion

By Football Italia staff

Inter are due to send Italy Under-20 full-back Federico Dimarco to Swiss side FC Sion.

According to multiple sources, the 19-year-old is at the Inter HQ this evening with agent Beppe Riso to sign the contract.

“I hope that it’ll be a see you soon rather than a goodbye,” Dimarco told Sky Sport Italia.

“I spoke to the Coach and also chose Sion because of their tactical system.”

It's believed to be a sale for €4m, but with a buy-back option so he could return to Inter.

Dimarco had spent this season on loan at Empoli and was at Ascoli before that.

Although Atalanta and Pescara were both interested, it seems as if Dimarco is heading abroad to Switzerland.

The left-back has three goals in nine Under-20 caps for Italy and recently took part in the Under-20 World Cup.