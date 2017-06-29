NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Still no Conti deal for Milan
By Football Italia staff

Milan and Atalanta have still not agreed terms for Andrea Conti, even after a lengthy meeting today, though should eventually shake on €24m plus bonuses.

The Italy Under-21 international has made it very clear that he wants to join the Rossoneri and is refusing all other options.

Sky Sport Italia claim that at the end of a three-hour summit this evening, there was still no deal between the clubs.

They did get closer and should eventually agree on around €23-24m plus incentives.

Calciomercato.it suggest the offer on the table is €23m and the request €24m, so should be worked out over the next few days.

Conti has already given his word on a five-year contract with the San Siro giants, claim Sportitalia.

Mediaset Premium also report the negotiations are now down to the details stage.

