As: Inter consider Gimenez

By Football Italia staff

Inter are making a strong push for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, claims Spanish newspaper As.

The versatile 22-year-old is a centre-back, but can also play at right-back or even in a defensive midfield role.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018, making him an appetising prospect for the Nerazzurri.

On the other hand, Atleti are barred from buying new players until January, so would not be able to replace him.

The Uruguay international already has 33 senior caps for his country and joined Atletico Madrid in 2013.

This past season was certainly not his best for the Colchoneros, but he still commands a price-tag of around €30m.