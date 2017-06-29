Juve want Bernardeschi and Danilo

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo are the Juventus transfer targets, claim reports, abandoning their bid for Douglas Costa.

The Bianconeri had been quoted a price-tag of €50m for the Bayern Munich winger, but seem to have turned towards other options.

According to Tuttomercatoweb and other sources, Juve have decided to go all-in for Fiorentina man Bernardeschi, who can play in a variety of forward roles.

An initial €35m proposal was presented, but it’s more likely to be concluded at around €40m with bonuses.

The Viola could also accept players as part of the deal, such as Stefano Sturaro or Tomas Rincon.

Meanwhile, with Dani Alves terminating his contract by mutual consent today, Max Allegri decided his replacement should be Danilo.

Today the Turin giants met with Real Madrid to discuss it and offered €15m, so a deal ought to be possible.