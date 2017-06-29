Inter have achieved Financial Fair Play parity without selling Ivan Perisic or Marcelo Brozovic, claim Sky Sport Italia.
The FFP deadline is tomorrow and the Nerazzurri had to raise €30m to balance the books.
It was initially believed this meant parting with a star player such as Manchester United target Perisic or Zenit option Brozovic.
Instead, Sky Sport Italia claim the club got that €30m figure thanks to a series of small operations.
These include the purchase of Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria, who moves for €20m plus a series of performance-related bonuses and Gianluca Caprari.
As part of the deal, Caprari has been valued at €15m, giving Inter a profit.
By tomorrow, other sales will raise the full €30m, including Ever Banega to Sevilla for €9m, Federico Dimarco to FC Sion for €4m (with a buy-back clause), Senna Miangue to Cagliari for €3.5m (again with a buy-back clause), Fabio Eguelfi to Atalanta and and Andrew Gravillon to Benevento for €1.5m.
This means Inter have no pressure to sell Perisic, though Brozovic could well still be on the market.