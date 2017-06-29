Inter take Perisic off market

By Football Italia staff

Inter have achieved Financial Fair Play parity without selling Ivan Perisic or Marcelo Brozovic, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The FFP deadline is tomorrow and the Nerazzurri had to raise €30m to balance the books.

It was initially believed this meant parting with a star player such as Manchester United target Perisic or Zenit option Brozovic.

Instead, Sky Sport Italia claim the club got that €30m figure thanks to a series of small operations.

These include the purchase of Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria, who moves for €20m plus a series of performance-related bonuses and Gianluca Caprari.

As part of the deal, Caprari has been valued at €15m, giving Inter a profit.

By tomorrow, other sales will raise the full €30m, including Ever Banega to Sevilla for €9m, Federico Dimarco to FC Sion for €4m (with a buy-back clause), Senna Miangue to Cagliari for €3.5m (again with a buy-back clause), Fabio Eguelfi to Atalanta and and Andrew Gravillon to Benevento for €1.5m.

This means Inter have no pressure to sell Perisic, though Brozovic could well still be on the market.