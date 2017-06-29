Suso: 'I want to stay at Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Suso confirmed he received “three offers from Champions League clubs, but I want to stay here” at Milan.

The 23-year-old winger’s current contract is due to expire in June 2019 and he has been linked with numerous clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Napoli.

“We had an agreement in December to get the contract renewal, but it seems as if right now they have other priorities,” Suso told Sky Sport Italia.

“I have three offers from Champions League clubs, but I want to stay here, as I am very happy with the fans and the Coach.

“Nobody said anything to me, I’ve been waiting since December and we’ll see what happens.

“We had a deal, I spoke to Fassone and he said there was no problem for the renewal. I am still waiting, they have my agent’s number, but I don’t think anyone called.

“Vincenzo Montella is one of the best Coaches I’ve ever worked with and you can see how much we’ve improved. Gian Piero Gasperini was also important for me in my six months at Genoa to prove what I could do.”

Fabio Borini has arrived from Sunderland and undergone his medical, but already worked with Suso at Liverpool.

“I played with Borini for I think six months or a year. He’s a talented striker who can help the team.”