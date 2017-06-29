Samp have Sneijder in hand

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria can sign Wesley Sneijder from Galatasaray, but Coach Marco Giampaolo must decide if he wants the Dutchman and Josip Ilicic.

The Blucerchiati are rebuilding for next season and already have a deal in place for Fiorentina trequartista Ilicic.

Sky Sport Italia also report that Samp agreed personal terms with Sneijder for €2.5m per year over a two-season contract.

He could terminate his contract with Galatasaray a year early, making him a free agent, and would prefer another stab at Serie A rather than going to MLS at the age of 33.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the decision is up to Coach Giampaolo, who must say whether he wants to handle both Ilicic and Sneijder in the same squad.