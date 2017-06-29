NEWS
Thursday June 29 2017
Doumbia flies in for Sporting
By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Seydou Doumbia is in Lisbon to sign for Sporting CP, according to Portuguese reports.

O Jogo claim the 29-year-old flew in today for his medical and to sign the contract.

There had also been interest from Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The Ivory Coast international was a huge flop after his €14.4m move from CSKA Moscow in January 2015.

He has had loan spells at CSKA, Newcastle United and FC Basel, but nobody was willing to buy him outright.

This season, Doumbia scored 21 goals in 34 competitive games for Basel.

