Post new comment

Borja Valero would be a good signing for Inter, writes Chloe Beresford , but is he being forced out of his beloved Fiorentina?

With the Corriere dello Sport having reported that Borja Valero will finalise his move to Inter next week, fans of the Nerazzurri should be happy that they appear to have acquired a quality player for the centre of their midfield. The Spaniard arrived in Serie A from Villarreal back in 2012, and would bring the exact leadership skills that the Milanese giants have been sorely lacking of late.

Coach Luciano Spalletti has made no secret of his admiration for this classy midfielder, having admitted that he tried unsuccessfully to bring him to his former side Roma last season. In five years with the Viola, the Spaniard has never dropped below an 86% passing success rate, connecting defence with attack with consummate ease every time he steps on to the field.

Indeed, even under failing Coach Paulo Sousa, his 10 assists this term was the highest tally registered by the 32-year-old since his arrival at the club five seasons ago. A fee in the region of €10m represents excellent value for a player of his calibre, the deal looking like a win-win for Inter as they seem to have secured the highly-coveted playmaker.

Off the pitch too, Valero is a quiet family man, never attracting the kind of controversy that current captain Mauro Icardi has been subject to during his time at San Siro. As a player and a man, this is the kind of footballer every fan should want at their club.

Sounds too good to be true? Well that’s because it probably is. Just a few months ago, Borja Valero declared that he wanted to stay in Florence “forever”. It only takes one look at his or his wife’s Instagram account to see that he and his family are completely and utterly immersed in the Florentine lifestyle and culture, the 32-year-old even nicknamed “Sindaco” (The Mayor). He even recently got a tattoo on his arm representing the co-ordinates of the city’s famous Ponte Vecchio.

Frequently appearing at official events, he has understood exactly why the football team is so intrinsically linked to pride in the Tuscan city, prompting fans to regard him as “uno di noi” (one of us). Even the real Mayor (Dario Nardella) came out and publicly stated that he wanted Valero to stay at the club, and so it became increasingly clear that no-one (including the player himself) wanted him to leave.

Except Pantaleo Corvino that is, the sporting director having already forced out captain Gonzalo Rodriguez over his supposed dislike of handing out new contracts to players over 30. Valero helped the Argentine through his difficult last days at the club, sitting in on his final Press conference and accepting the captain’s armband from him during an emotional last game.

But now he seemingly finds himself in the same situation, forced out of a side where no-one else wants him to leave. Normally a quiet man, his statesman-like position within the club only having evolved due to the understanding of his surroundings and people around him.

It was even reported this week that Borja Valero told fans he’d been threatened with a season on the bench unless he joined Inter, having already rejected a January transfer to China.

So the question remains for Inter fans, do you really want another team’s Bandiera in the side, when he has been forced out of somewhere he was adamant he didn’t want to leave? It may be that this move works out well for the Nerazzurri, but – just like with Gonzalo – this forced exit would cause yet more unnecessary heartache.

