Inter to keep Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Inter look set to keep Manchester United target Ivan Perisic, as they’ll meet their Financial Fair Play obligations.

The Nerazzurri had to raise €30m by today to avoid further sanctions, and the Red Devils were looking to exploit that to land the Croatian.

However, this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Beneamata will be able to keep all their stars.

Ever Banega is going to Sevilla for €9m, while Gianluca Caprari to Sampdoria will raise around €13m.

Senna Miangue’s move to Cagliari will raise €3.5m, Federico Dimarco to Sion €2m and Fabio Eguelfi to Atalanta €1.5m.

That would give a total of around €29m, with Andrea Ranocchia, George Puscas and Andrew Gravillon also likely to leave.

All of this means that Perisic’s €50m asking price will go up to €60m or €70m tomorrow, as there will no longer be a need to sell.

Marcelo Brozovic and Jeison Murillo could still potentially leave, while Gary Medel has a €5m offer from Boca Juniors, but the Beneamata are no longer forced to sell their stars.