Inter sign Pescara pair

By Football Italia staff

Inter have completed the signings of Pescara youngsters Lorenzo Peschetola and Marco Pompetti.

The Nerazzurri had been linked with both in recent days, as well as Mamadou Coulibaly, as they seek to build for the future.

Pompetti is a 17-year-old central midfielder, while Peschetola is a striker born in 2003.

“Delfino Pescara 1936 announces the outright transfer of the players Lorenzo Peschetola and Marco Pompetti to F.C Internazionale Milano,” a statement on the Delfini’s website confirmed.

“President Daniele Sebastiani and everyone with the Biancazzurri wish the two lads all the best for their footballing futures.”