Donnarumma meets Milan on Monday

By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Gianluigi Donnarumma will meet Milan on Monday for a final decision on his contract extension.

The 18-year-old initially rejected an offer to renew his contract at San Siro, but it appears he may have had a change of heart.

Following the Under-21 European Championships, the goalkeeper is with his parents at their home in Castellammare di Stabia.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, it was expected that Donnarumma would have lunch with Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella in Ischia, but he didn’t leave his house all day.

However, there are still ongoing phone contacts and the newspaper believes the youngster is waiting for a call from his agent, Mino Raiola, telling him to head north on Monday.

It’s believed Donnarumma’s family are keen for him to stay wit the Rossoneri, but it remains to be seen if relations with Raiola can be patched up.