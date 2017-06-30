Agent: ‘Sneijder wants Sampdoria’

By Football Italia staff

Wesley Sneijder’s agent confirms the Galatasaray midfielder “wants Sampdoria, at the moment they’re his priority”.

It was reported last night that the Blucerchiati had a deal in place for the former Inter midfielder, who could terminate his contract in Turkey a year early.

“Wesley wants Samp,” Guido Albers confirmed, speaking to Il Secolo XIX.

“At the moment they’re his priority among the many potential solutions abroad. Wesley has always won over the fans wherever he’s gone, never a problem, never a controversy…”

The Dutch international inspired Inter to the treble in 2010, and has been with Galatasaray since 2013.

The 33-year-old got five goals and 15 assists in the Super Lig last season but Gala could only finish fourth.